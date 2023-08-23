×
Tags: desantis | ramaswamy | education | florida

DeSantis, Ramaswamy Face Off on Education

Wednesday, 23 August 2023 11:27 PM EDT

In the second half of the GOP debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was given the first chance to answer a question about education, one of the topics he campaigns on most passionately.

He responded with ease, citing Florida legislation to remove mentions of gender identity and so-called critical race theory in the classroom.

But businessman Vivek Ramaswamy was quick on his tail.

The novice candidate pleased the crowd with calls to "shut down the head of the snake, the Department of Education," end teachers unions, and require civics tests to graduate high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


