Trump: We'll Follow High Court Order on Deported Man

Trump: We'll Follow High Court Order on Deported Man
Friday, 11 April 2025 09:01 PM EDT

President Donald Trump, when asked about a Salvadoran man deported from the United States in error, on Friday told reporters that he would follow what the Supreme Court said, a day after the top court told the government to facilitate the man's return.

"If the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would do that. I respect the Supreme Court," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The U.S. Supreme Court directed the Trump administration on Thursday to facilitate the return to the United States of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who the government has acknowledged was deported in error to El Salvador.

