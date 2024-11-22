Brian Williams: Dem Party Needs to Be Stripped Down, Rebuilt

Former NBC News anchor Brian Williams on Wednesday said the Democratic Party was dead and blamed Vice President Kamala Harris' loss in the 2024 presidential election to minority pandering and elitism.

"It's insulting when members of the working class, which the Democratic Party has lost entirely in our lifetimes, to insist the economy is doing great," Williams said during an interview with NBC "Late Night" host Seth Meyers.

"A 12-pack of Bounty is $40; rich folks don't feel that. Poor folks already switched to Sparkle during the COVID lockdown. I think telling them that the Nasdaq is gangbusters is further insulting. It's insulting. I think the biggest unforced error of the Biden administration, by far, was the border. To tell people it's not a problem is insulting. For the working class to see incoming migrants getting welcome bags, debit cards, and hotel rooms is probably insulting as well. So, there's a lot of work to do," he added.

"Their party has gone quinoa, and the rest of America is eating at Cracker Barrel," he said. "They need to reach out to America again and be less about what's called suicidal empathy — worrying so much about minority groups in society and in your party that you win the argument, but you don't win the election."

Williams said it was "tough love time for the Democratic Party" and that it "needs to be stripped down and rebuilt."