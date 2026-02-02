Trump to Dems, Republicans: 'Work Together' to End Shutdown

President Donald Trump is urging Democrats and Republicans to work together to reopen the federal government.

"I am working hard with Speaker [Mike] Johnson to get the current funding deal, which passed in the Senate last week, through the House and to my desk, where I will sign it into Law, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

"We need to get the Government open, and I hope all Republicans and Democrats will join me in supporting this Bill, and send it to my desk WITHOUT DELAY. There can be NO CHANGES at this time," he added.

"We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly — One that will not benefit Republicans or Democrats. I hope everyone will vote, YES!"

The House of Representatives on Monday prepared to take up the Senate's federal funding compromise and end the partial government shutdown that began over the weekend.

The House Rules Committee is meeting to consider the funding package, the first step before it reaches the floor on Tuesday.

Under the plan approved by the Senate, the Department of Homeland Security would be funded temporarily to Feb. 13, setting up a deadline for Congress to try to reach a consensus on new restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The bill faces pushback from lawmakers in both parties, with Democrats broadly opposing it and some Republicans raising new demands that could put passage in jeopardy.

Speaker Johnson, R-La., faces a daunting challenge, trying to muscle the funding legislation through the House while Democrats refuse to provide the votes for speedy passage.

Democrats are demanding restraints on ICE that go beyond the $20 million for body cameras that is found in the bill. They want to require that federal immigration agents unmask and identify themselves and are pressing for an end to roving patrols amid other changes.

"What is clear is that the Department of Homeland Security needs to be dramatically reformed," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Jeffries said the administration needs to begin negotiations now, not over the next two weeks, on changes to immigration enforcement operations.

"Masks should come off," he said. "Judicial warrants should absolutely be required consistent with the Constitution, in our view, before DHS agents or ICE agents are breaking into the homes of the American people or ripping people out of their cars."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.