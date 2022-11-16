×
Tags: democrats | donald trump | georgia | 2022 | 2024 | joe biden

Democrats Fundraise on Trump's 2024 Announcement

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 06:15 PM EST

Minutes after former President Donald Trump revealed his intentions to run for office again in 2024, Democrats from Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign to the White House jumped at the opportunity to raise cash.

President Joe Biden published two videos targeting Trump, specifically calling out the former president’s controversial statements and failure to pass infrastructure reform in his first term.

"The difference between talking and delivering," Biden posted to Twitter, showing a side-by-side of Trump's rhetoric on infrastructure to Biden signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year.

Another clip posted later featured text alleging Trump rigged the economy for the rich, attacked health care, coddled extremists, and attacked women's "reproductive rights."

"Donald Trump failed America," Biden wrote above the edit.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee sent emails asking voters to "rush $20" to support Warnock's upcoming runoff against Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

In a statement connected to the new project targeting Trump, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said that the party was prepping to remind Americans of Trump's tenure while in office, CNN reported.

According to Harrison, Trump "rigged the economy for the super-rich," installed a "right-wing Supreme Court that overturned Roe and paved the way for extreme Republicans across the country to criminalize abortion," and incited the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also got in on the action, framing donations to Warnock's candidacy as helping "to defeat the Trump agenda."

"I know you may be focused on Donald Trump tonight, but first we gotta focus on Georgia," Warnock said through Twitter. "Please chip in to help me defeat my opponent."

The move comes despite Biden being more unpopular than both Donald Trump and Barack Obama were at this stage of their presidencies — even with a less-than-devastating midterm performance.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

