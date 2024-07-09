Dems Still Deeply Divided Over Biden's Future

Democrats remain deeply divided about the future of President Joe Biden's candidacy, Forbes reported on Tuesday.
Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee told reporters that not only are Democrats not on the same page, "we're not even in the same book" while leaving a meeting of House Democrats at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters.
That meeting was the first in a series of such get-togethers by Democrats on Tuesday in what is being described as a make-or-break day for Biden's political future, according to numerous Democrats, who told CNN that the decisions made in the separate meetings of Senate and House Democrats will likely seal his fate one way or another.
CNN reported that party members described the meeting of the House Democrats as filled with "sadness."
Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York called the meeting a "listening session." Rep. Glenn Ivey of Maryland told CNN that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was "listening," adding, "It was organized as a listening opportunity."
Top Biden ally Rep. Jim Clyburn said that the atmosphere in the meeting was "very positive," although he did not go into further detail.
The South Carolina congressman repeatedly insisted that "I'm ridin' with Biden."
There was some additional positive news for Biden on Tuesday, as a top House Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, said Democrats "have to support" the president, walking back calls he reportedly made in private for Biden to step down in the race, according to Forbes.
This many be an indication that Democrats are coming to terms with Biden's refusal to step down. Nadler's reversal represents a broader shift in Biden's favor as the president has firmly dismissed any calls for him to quit the race.
After returning to Washington Monday from a holiday recess, no new congressional Democrats called on Biden to step down, but multiple lawmakers voiced their support for the president, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steve Horsford of Nevada, Forbes reported.
