Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Rep. Roy 'Ignorant' for Saying VP Harris Was DEI Hire

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, tore into Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Monday for comments he made that suggested Vice President Kamala Harris got her job as a result of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

"I want people to listen to them, if you just listen to what they say, it will tell you everything that you need to know," Crockett told MSNBC's "The ReidOut."

"No. 1, you can obviously see that he's ignorant as all get out," she said. "And No. 2, you can see that he wishes he had half the competency of Vice President Kamala Harris."

Despite Crockett's denial of Biden's stated goal of making a Black woman his running mate in an appeal to diversity before he did, Harris was not popular among Democrat primary candidates. She polled in the single digits before she ended her failed presidential campaign in 2019 weeks before the Iowa caucus.

Earlier on Monday, Roy told Fox Business that he does not see Democrats forcing President Joe Biden to step down as the party's presidential nominee after last month's disastrous debate performance, despite concerns about his ability to beat former President Donald Trump in the November election.

"I don't think they can; they're in a box," Roy said. "They are in a box where they've got to choose between a mentally incompetent president and a DEI vice president. And they know that they're gonna be facing a problem either way."

Responding to the clip, Crockett said, "Don't talk to me about what DEI hire looks like because we know that you have never engaged in diversity, equity, or inclusion when it came to your office."

"So, we know that you don't know anything about hiring diversity," she added.

Crockett also called on Republican leadership in her home state of Texas and Florida to "come up with actual policies, instead of going after people because of how they look or how they were born."

"Instead, they need to focus on taking care of the American people, which means that you're going to take care of people other than just white folk," she said.

Newsmax has reached out to Roy's office for comment.

Harris' name has been frequently brought up as a potential replacement for Biden at the top of the ticket if he chooses to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House. She made clear last week that she supports the 81-year-old president's continued candidacy, however.

For his part, Biden has said he plans to continue his bid for reelection and take on Trump in the fall's general election. In a letter to Capitol Hill Democrats on Monday, he again rejected calls to exit the race and exhorted them to get behind his candidacy.