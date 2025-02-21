WATCH TV LIVE

Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order Ending Support for DEI Programs

Friday, 21 February 2025 07:27 PM EST

A federal judge on Friday blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore found it likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out.

Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all “equity-related” grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don’t promote DEI.

The plaintiffs — including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups — sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.

The Trump administration has argued that it should be able to align federal spending with the president’s priorities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


