×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debt ceiling | biden | mccarthy

Biden, McCarthy Aides Discuss Work Requirements in Debt Ceiling Talks

Tuesday, 16 May 2023 12:52 PM EDT

Aides for President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been discussing tightening work requirements for food and other programs for low-income Americans ahead of a debt ceiling meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The discussions have been largely focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal nutrition assistance program that reaches over 40 million people, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a time-limited program that helps families with children when parents or other relatives cannot provide basic needs.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Aides for President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have been discussing tightening work requirements for food and other programs for low-income Americans ahead of a debt ceiling meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday, according to sources familiar...
debt ceiling, biden, mccarthy
92
2023-52-16
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved