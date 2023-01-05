×
Tags: debbie stabenow | michigan | senate | democrat

Democrat Sen. Stabenow of Michigan Won't Run Again

Debbie Stabenow gestures while speaking
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 January 2023 09:35 AM EST

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the chamber's Democrat leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, opening up a seat in the key battleground state.

The news likely comes as a shock to many Democrats in the state because Stabenow had not previously indicated that she would not seek reelection.

"Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025," Stabenow said in a statement.

Democrats will face a test to find a candidate with the broad support of Stabenow, first elected to the Senate in 2001. She has easily won reelection since then.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics
Thursday, 05 January 2023 09:35 AM
