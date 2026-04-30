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Tags: david scott | georgia | marcye scott | congress | special election | atlanta

Late Ga. Rep. David Scott's Daughter Eyes House Run

By    |   Thursday, 30 April 2026 01:39 PM EDT

The daughter of late Georgia Democrat Rep. David Scott is eyeing a run to succeed her father in a special election that has yet to be scheduled.

Marcye Scott told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she had been considering a campaign even before her father's death earlier this month but now sees the race as a chance to continue his legacy in Congress.

"I would love to be able to fill in the gaps for him," she told the AJC. "I've got the experience — I can tell you that I know everything about the 13th District, just like him."

"I think my father would come back to life and kick my butt if I didn't," she added.

David Scott served more than two decades representing Georgia's 13th Congressional District, a heavily Democrat area that includes parts of six counties in the Atlanta metro region. First elected in 2002, he held the seat comfortably throughout his tenure.

In 2021, Scott became the first Black lawmaker to chair the House Agriculture Committee. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., later called him a "trailblazer."

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet announced a date for the special election to fill the vacancy. The winner would serve out the remainder of the term through the end of 2026.

State Sen. Emanuel Jones is considered a top potential contender and told the AJC he is also weighing a bid in the special election.

The situation reflects a broader trend of federal lawmakers seeking to keep their seats within the family. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., won a special election last year to succeed her late father in Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., 85, recently told The Washington Post he would like his daughter, Jennifer Clyburn Reed, to run for his seat as he considered retirement, though he ultimately filed for reelection.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The daughter of late Georgia Democrat Rep. David Scott is signaling a run to succeed her father in a special election that has yet to be scheduled.
david scott, georgia, marcye scott, congress, special election, atlanta
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2026-39-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 01:39 PM
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