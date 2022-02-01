×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | cybersecurity | cyberattacks | white house | official

White House Official to Discuss Ukraine Cybersecurity With European Allies

A view of the White House
A view of the White house. (YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:00 AM

A White House cybersecurity official will meet European counterparts this week to discuss the threat of cyberattacks against Ukraine by Russia, the White House said.

Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, will meet European Union and NATO officials in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss "deterring, disrupting, and responding to further Russian aggression against Ukraine," the White House said.

Neuberger will then travel to Warsaw and meet her Polish and Baltic counterparts, the White House said.

The trip will include discussions with eastern flank NATO allies and virtual meetings with German and French officials, with the goal of preparing for cyberattacks and supporting Ukraine.

The visit comes after a massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" hit government websites in mid-January, leaving some pages inaccessible and prompting Kyiv to open an investigation.

Kyiv believes a hacker group linked to intelligence in Belarus, a close ally of Russia, carried out the cyberattack using malware similar to that used by a group tied to Russian intelligence.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops along the border with Ukraine, spurring fears of war. Although Russia denies it is planning an invasion, it is demanding sweeping security guarantees including a promise NATO never admit Ukraine. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A White House cybersecurity official will meet European counterparts this week to discuss the threat of cyberattacks against Ukraine by Russia, the White House said. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, will meet European Union...
cybersecurity, cyberattacks, white house, official
209
2022-00-01
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved