House Dems Ask Cyber Ninjas CEO to Testify on Arizona Audit

A group of top ranking House Democrats have asked the chief executive of Cyber Ninjas, the firm conducting a review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona, to testify before Congress next month, The Hill reports.

In a letter to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who chairs the committee's civil rights subpanel, called on Logan to testify and criticized his company for failing to provide documents that their committee has requested about the Arizona audit.

''This request follows your repeated refusal to produce documents requested by the Committee regarding this largely privately funded audit,'' they wrote.

''As a result of your obstruction, your participation in a Committee hearing is necessary for the Committee to advance the investigation of the questionable audit your company performed and to examine whether this audit is interfering with Americans’ right to vote free from partisan interference,'' the letter continued.

Maloney and Raskin asked Logan to respond to their letter by next Thursday, and note that a hearing is set to take place on Oct. 7.

The Hill notes that its sources among Arizona Republicans said that the audit did not show signs of any significant discrepancies between the official certified count in Maricopa County and the hand count performed by the firm’s contractors.

The New York Times reported on Friday that a draft of the review’s findings show that President Joe Biden won Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, that he received 99 more votes in the Cyber Ninjas audit than the official tally, and that former President Donald Trump received 261 fewer votes in the review than he had in the official count.