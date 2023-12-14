'Bail Deform' Doesn't, and Shouldn't Work

Crime is off the charts in New York City. Why?

The bigger, and perhaps better question, is . . . Why Not?

If you're a criminal offender you know for a fact that you are now allowed to take expensive bags from Gucci, and Louis Viutton without arrest, much less prosecution, why wouldn't you?

The street value of these items might mean you don't have to sell drugs which might also mean really getting in trouble.

Shoplifting is a much less dangerous way for recidivists to make a living.

Criminal justice reform . . . a world without consequence for crime.

Years ago, offenders in Gotham were afraid to go out to the suburbs to burglarize and steal.

That line in the sand was immediately erased with the implementation of "Bail Deform"!

Recently, we learned New York retailers lost a whopping $4 billion last year.

Closing stores, locking up everything from tampons, to lipstick, to diapers is not enough.

Does anyone ever want to discuss the loss of jobs?

How much of our lower income workforce is now jobless; essentially forced to file for unemployment?

How about the burden that creates for taxpayers?

Now, the United Bodegas of America are advocating to arm workers in shops across the city. It's probably one of the most dangerous jobs out there right now.

Bodegas are usually shining their red and yellow welcome lights on every corner of New York's boroughs. Urban moms rely on bodegas for everything from peanut butter to laundry soap.

These shop owners now lock themselves behind bulletproof glass, essentially leaving their precious inventory unguarded from "free crime policies."

These business owners are the very fabric of our once great city, the majority are hardworking immigrants.

Would you be willing to risk your life for minimum wage?

Policymakers should be ashamed of what their progressive shift has done to public safety, but it's doubtful that's high on the list of re-election concerns, as they count on continued blind support.

I remember a day when the younger generation would try their hand at shoplifting, get caught, arrested, arraigned.

Judges didn't hold them on huge amounts of bail, rendering them "languishing" in custody. . . but they did set a small enough bail amount.

This meant mom and dad had to come to pick you up from a juvenile detention center or jail.

No one wants to talk about that part.

Have we seen one op-ed or hard news a story delving into that when the government takes over the parenting role, with its lofty ideological ideas, it removes the power of the nuclear family?

Assuredly, these youngsters are a lot more afraid of grandma, mom, Dad, and auntie than they ever were of the police or the district attorney.

Unfortunately, "Bail Deform" has redirected the moral compass of U.S. society.

While many may be discussing this, we must ask, “What is being done?”

We have lobbied on the dangers of unaccountable release policies for well over a decade.

We sure could have used some help from the National Retail Federation (NRF) to protect their customers and employees.

The NRF spent much in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

But they spent on everything except bail reform.

Imagine the lives, jobs and revenue that could have been saved if they had put people over politics.

Government somehow thinks that blanket unaccountable release policies are a one size fits all solution, and tantamount to insanity.

The legislative branch usurping the powers of the judicial branch has proven to be a massive debacle that now impacts public safety across the nation.

Policy makers never ever want to talk about the massive numbers of innocent crime victims.

Victims created by their lofty agendas.

Ironically, victims of crime are their constituents, coming in every color of the rainbow.

Criminal offenders don't choose their victims based on political affiliation.

As former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is apparently contemplating a run for mayor to "save the city" from crime, let's not forget that it was Cuomo who refused to sign the budget without bail reform.

Forcing this upon us so haphazardly lies solely on Andrew Cuomo's doorstep.

Those who are allied with Cuomo would not dare vote no on his bill; it would have been political suicide for them.

Many of them didn't even know what was in it. And now bodega workers are arming themselves. The bail profession has been ignored and even vilified by politicians like Cuomo.

He owns bail reform in New York State along with its loss of life and billions.

Michelle Esquenazi is the President of The National Association of Bail Agents and the President of the NYS Bail Association.