×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cuny | law school | commencement | 2023 | eric adams

CUNY Law Grads Turn Backs on NYC Mayor Adams at Commencement

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 06:50 PM EDT

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced boos and heckling as he delivered the commencement address for City University of New York (CUNY) Law School Friday, with a number of graduates turning their backs on him.

The New York Daily News reports that Adams, in his speech, urged the new graduates to "get on the field and participate about improving the lives of the people of this city," while boos could be heard echoing throughout the auditorium.

As he spoke, one person could be heard shouting the name Jordan, in an apparent reference to Jordan Neely, a Black subway busker who died on the F train last week after being put in a chokehold by a former Marine.

Adams was targeted by critics for days because he avoided mentioning the name of the white Marine, Daniel Penny, who was ultimately charged with second-degree manslaughter over the incident.

The Daily News reports that the most deafening response came when Adams mentioned his service as a city police officer, with the heckling nearly drowning out his speech.

"For 22 years of my life, I wore a bulletproof vest and protected the children and families of this city as a police officer," the mayor said. "So I know what it is. I know what it takes to hold this city together.

"We have a lot of challenges, a lot of things that ... needs discipline," he continued. "And just as you see these graduates here, I know what it is to protest."

In a demonstration reminiscent of NYPD officers turning their backs on then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Daily News reports that at least 36 students in graduation regalia stood and turned their backs on Adams while he spoke at the ceremony.

A spokesman for Adams told Mediaite that he "respects the rights of the graduates who peacefully protested today just like he peacefully protested countless times throughout his career."

"As the mayor always says, this city may have 8.8 million people, but it also has 35 million opinions," he continued. "We thank these graduates for going into the field of law and their willingness to serve their communities — helping those who are disadvantaged, crafting public policy and legislation, or serving in public office themselves. The mayor looks forward to seeing how these graduates serve our city in the future."

CUNY students, professors and staff had rallied against city budget cuts the day before, which Comptroller Brad Lander estimated would total $155 million this year, and likely eliminate 235 faculty and staff positions.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced boos and heckling as he delivered the commencement address for City University of New York (CUNY) Law School Friday, with a number of graduates turning their backs on him. The New York Daily News reports that Adams, in his speech, urged ...
cuny, law school, commencement, 2023, eric adams
420
2023-50-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 06:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved