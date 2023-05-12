CUNY Law Grads Turn Backs on NYC Mayor Adams at Commencement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced boos and heckling as he delivered the commencement address for City University of New York (CUNY) Law School Friday, with a number of graduates turning their backs on him.

The New York Daily News reports that Adams, in his speech, urged the new graduates to "get on the field and participate about improving the lives of the people of this city," while boos could be heard echoing throughout the auditorium.

As he spoke, one person could be heard shouting the name Jordan, in an apparent reference to Jordan Neely, a Black subway busker who died on the F train last week after being put in a chokehold by a former Marine.

Adams was targeted by critics for days because he avoided mentioning the name of the white Marine, Daniel Penny, who was ultimately charged with second-degree manslaughter over the incident.

The Daily News reports that the most deafening response came when Adams mentioned his service as a city police officer, with the heckling nearly drowning out his speech.

"For 22 years of my life, I wore a bulletproof vest and protected the children and families of this city as a police officer," the mayor said. "So I know what it is. I know what it takes to hold this city together.

"We have a lot of challenges, a lot of things that ... needs discipline," he continued. "And just as you see these graduates here, I know what it is to protest."

In a demonstration reminiscent of NYPD officers turning their backs on then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Daily News reports that at least 36 students in graduation regalia stood and turned their backs on Adams while he spoke at the ceremony.

A spokesman for Adams told Mediaite that he "respects the rights of the graduates who peacefully protested today just like he peacefully protested countless times throughout his career."

"As the mayor always says, this city may have 8.8 million people, but it also has 35 million opinions," he continued. "We thank these graduates for going into the field of law and their willingness to serve their communities — helping those who are disadvantaged, crafting public policy and legislation, or serving in public office themselves. The mayor looks forward to seeing how these graduates serve our city in the future."

CUNY students, professors and staff had rallied against city budget cuts the day before, which Comptroller Brad Lander estimated would total $155 million this year, and likely eliminate 235 faculty and staff positions.