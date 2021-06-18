Sen. Cruz: Biden, Harris Have 'Zero Intention' of Fixing Border Crisis

States are jumping in to help Texas and Arizona with the border crisis because President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have "zero intention" of doing anything about it, Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday.

"It is a complete and total abdication by the federal government," the Texas Republican said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their jobs and refusing to enforce the law and they've created an unmitigated crisis at the border."

Meanwhile, Cruz said it is a "very good thing" to see other states stepping up to help at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this week that Florida will send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona to help with border control efforts, while the state is also challenging the Biden administration in federal court about immigration. His announcement was made after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a letter to governors last week asking for their help in fighting illegal immigration.

Abbott has also said that Texas will step in to finish the border wall since the Biden administration has stopped construction.

"We're glad to always welcome law enforcement whether from Florida or other states to come to Texas," said Cruz. "The state of Texas has been leading when it comes to securing the border for a long time. I'm glad that we see the governor and state legislature investing and finishing the border wall, but for years we've had Texas Department of Public Safety officers patrolling the border."

The Texas DPS, he added, "has better equipment than the feds. Their boats are better, planes are better.

"I've been up in the DPS plane with incredible infrared technology where you can go eight miles away and up in the air and there are two or three coyotes, there's a group of illegal immigrants they are getting ready to smuggle across," said Cruz. "What they do is call the customs and border patrol agents and say all right they are crossing right here and when you have border patrol agents able to do their job, they can stop and intercept them."

Cruz also slammed Biden and Harris for not touring the border and said that's because they do not intend to do anything about it.

"We had just last month, over 180,000 people cross illegally," said Cruz. "We're on pace for 2 million to come illegally."

With Harris, who has been given a key role in the border problem, the topic of visiting the region is "almost like a comedy show," said Cruz. "She's so terrified, it reminds me of that old show 'Where In the World is Carmen Sandiego.' She'll go everywhere except the border, because she's afraid of what's going on down there and they have no solutions."