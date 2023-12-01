Denver Mayor's Car Stolen as Crime Becomes Key '24 Issue

Mike Johnston, the Democratic mayor of Denver, Colorado, had his vehicle stolen one month ago — the second time on public record — before it was recently recovered.

According to ABC's KMGH-TV 7, the mayor's office did not release details about the theft or where it happened on Tuesday "to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family."

It comes roughly six years after Johnston had his car stolen from an Office Depot location in Denver, a 2017 post on X, formerly Tsitter, revealed.

"Help! My car just got stolen from Office Depot on 35th+quebec. Call 911 if seen (yes I painted my car orange+blue)," Johnston posted at the time.

In March, Fox's KDVR 31 reported that motor vehicle theft comprised the single biggest chunk of Denver's crime up until that point and nearly doubled from 2019 to 2022.

"So far in 2023, 43% of all crime committed in Denver has been auto-related: theft of a vehicle itself, a part of it, something inside it, or criminal mischief around a vehicle," the outlet stated, citing the city's data.

Republicans trying to maintain control of the House in 2024 have attempted to highlight the crime issue to flip Colorado's 8th Congressional District, which includes some of Denver's most competitive suburbs.

Delanie Bomar, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Breitbart this week that the seat's current Democratic congresswoman, Yadira Caraveo, has helped enable the crisis.

"Her attempts to coddle criminals has backfired on hardworking families who now have one more thing to worry about when they drive into the city," argued Bomar, whose group is the official campaign arm of the House GOP.