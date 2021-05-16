Dan Crenshaw: Cheney Removal From Caucus Chair Not About Impeach Vote

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Sunday the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as chair of the GOP conference was not about her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Crenshaw called the month-long flap a “drama.”

“You can't forget we had this vote for Liz Cheney that was directly because of her vote for impeachment. She won overwhelming,” he said, referring to a GOP caucus vote on Feb. 3 that decided in a 145-61 vote to keep her as leader.

“The Republican Congress said we disagree. Liz did not apologize. She said she would not apologize. She still won that vote overwhelmingly to be a leader in our Congress. You can't forget that, can't gloss over that.”

“She refuses to apologize, which is fine,” Crenshaw added. “Then she demands everybody else does. I think what Kevin McCarthy was trying to say there is, ‘look, there's disagreement and it's time to move on.’ We can keep having that fight. What's the point and the outcome. In reality we need to talk about the things that American people care about.”

According to Crenshaw, his constituents aren't focused on Trump’s defiance of the 2020 election results, asserting “this isn’t that important to people.”

“This is not the subject I'm asked about,” he asserted. “Why is there a rise in inflation, why is there a border crisis, why can't we get gas, why can't I hire people, why are people getting paid by the government to stay at home instead of coming to work? These are things that affect people.”

“My members don't ask me about Trump, are not riled up about it,” he added. “They're asking about what are we going about over a quarter million illegal crossings on our border in the last two month. How is that sustainable. What about my inflation, my savings that are less valuable because of rising inflation because we're spending money we don't have. My small business can't hire people because they're getting paid more to stay at home. We said this would happen. Now our economy isn't recovering. What do you think about the jobs report recently.”

Crenshaw said the media has to stick to the issues.

“I stand by everything I've ever said and done. That's all I can speak to. I speak for my constituents who care about those issues I told you about. Those are the issues we should be debating on this program,” he said, urging: “Let's debate border policy. I'll go toe to toe with you on all of it.”