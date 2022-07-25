Rep. Bush Avoids Question of Supporting Biden's Reelection

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri wouldn't commit to supporting President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024 when pressed by a local news station on Monday.

While being interviewed at her office in St. Louis, the congresswoman deflected NBC's KSDK 5's questions before a campaign aide interjected to end the conversation.

"She's got to go," Bush's aide said after the network asked her.

The congresswoman then replied: "I don't want to answer that question because we have not, that's not, yeah, I don't want to answer that question. I mean, he's the president, and he has the right to run for a second term, absolutely. But I don't want to — I'd rather you not do that — answer the question."

Bush's comments come as moderate state Sen. Steve Roberts is among the progressive incumbent's challengers in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary for Missouri's 1st Congressional District, which includes the entire city of St. Louis..

"I support the president. Full stop," Roberts told KSDK. "I'm curious to know who Rep. Bush intends on supporting."

But Roberts is an anomaly. Many Democrats around the country who are facing tough battles in November have aired a similar hostility to latching on to Biden as his poll numbers continue to fall.

According to an average of job performance polls by FiveThirtyEight, 57.1% of Americans disapprove of Biden's first term, with 37.7% approving of it. That's one of the highest disapproval ratings in recent memory.

Meanwhile, Daily Caller asked all 48 Democratic senators and two independents who usually vote with them last month if they would endorse Biden if he runs for president in 2024. Only five responded with a definite yes.

The senators who stated they would endorse Biden are Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Chris Coons of Delaware.