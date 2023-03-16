Cuccinelli: Why America Needs DeSantis to Run for President in '24

The following is not an endorsement of any political party or candidate by Newsmax.

With the launch of Never Back Down PAC, a name that captures the Florida governor's indefatigable character, we are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., to launch a campaign for the White House.

We feel, if he runs, he'll win.

As president, he will return our country to its intended course — freedom and prosperity back home, as well as strong leadership in an uncertain world.

Over the past several months, this writer has heard from grassroots conservative activists and voters nationally who are eager to support the Sunshine State's governor for president.

The energy is undeniable.

Grassroots conservatives see the governor as a leader, a fighter, and someone who can carry the Republican Party to victory.

In the months to come, that energy and enthusiasm will help build an unmatched grassroots political army to support DeSantis all the way to the White House.

My personal observations of Gov. DeSantis's leadership, in what he's done for his state and how he's creating a model for the country, lead this writer to believe he's unquestionably the man for the moment.

President Biden represents the failed past. Ron DeSantis is showing us — in real time — what America's future can, and will, look like.

Under his leadership, Gov. DeSantis has made Florida the number one destination for Americans seeking a brighter future and a better life.

Florida offers greater freedom and opportunity for its residents.

Mr. DeSantis is a proven defender of our freedoms, our borders, our children, our businesses, and our rights as parents.

He will defend America against adversaries — globally and domestically.

Under a President DeSantis, Chinese spy balloons won't be drifting across our country.

Parents will be the stewards of their children, not education bureaucrats or teachers' unions.

Law and order will be restored while soft-on-crime and defund the police policies are shown the door.

Already, DeSantis has stood up to the radical education establishment and their woke politics.

He stood up for students and their parents, and he won.

He stood up to Disney, which thought it could flex its multi-national corporate muscles and bully the people of Florida into woke oppression.

DeSantis won that battle as well, for Florida and American parents.

DeSantis refused to impose Washington's lockdowns during COVID-19 and kept Florida schools and businesses open.

He stood up for students, their families, and Florida's economy.

From elementary schools to college campuses, Florida students didn't suffer the devastating learning setbacks we've seen in so many other states.

Meanwhile, businesses flocked to the Sunshine State, where DeSantis refused to burden them with forced closures and regulations.

And when radical activists succeeded in defunding police departments across the country, making communities less safe, DeSantis stood by law enforcement.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of law enforcement officers have relocated to Florida where they can do their job proudly and effectively knowing DeSantis has their back.

Florida's 46th governor never backs down.

He has made life better for millions of Americans on issue after issue; whether they have lived in Florida or moved there to find a better life.

All elections are about the future; no election is about the past.

Now is the time for proven, fresh, conservative leadership in Washington.

Ken Cuccinelli, who served as Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security from 2019-2021 and as Attorney General of Virginia from 2010-2014, is the founder of Never Back Down.