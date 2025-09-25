WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: james comey | donald trump | fbi | indictment

Comey: 'Let's Have a Trial'

Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:22 PM EDT

Former FBI Director James Comey, after his indictment on Thursday on criminal charges of false statements and obstruction, said he was innocent and that he had faith in U.S. judicial system.

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let's have a trial and keep the faith," Comey said in a video message posted on Instagram. Comey is expected to surrender Friday morning, a CNN reporter said on X.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
