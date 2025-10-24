WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: colombia | sanctions | trump | petro | cocaine

US Sanctions Colombian President Petro, Citing Illicit Drugs

Friday, 24 October 2025 03:42 PM EDT

The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of refusing to stop the flow of cocaine to the U.S., as Washington increases pressure on the Latin American leader who has clashed with President Donald Trump.

"Since President Gustavo Petro came to power, cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

“President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity. Today, President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.”

Petro in a post on X said he had sought to fight drug trafficking for decades.

"Fighting drug trafficking for decades, and effectively, has brought me this measure from the government of the very society we helped so much to stop their cocaine consumption.

A complete paradox — but not one step back, and never on our knees."

The action adds Petro to a list of world leaders under U.S. sanctions, alongside Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others.

Petro's wife and son and Armando Benedetti, Colombia's interior minister, were also hit with sanctions on Friday under the authority that allows Washington to target those it accuses of being involved in the global illicit drug trade.

Last weekend, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Colombia and said on Wednesday that all funding to the country had been halted. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, accusing him of refusing to stop the flow of cocaine to the U.S., as Washington increases pressure on the Latin American leader who has clashed with President Donald Trump."Since President Gustavo...
colombia, sanctions, trump, petro, cocaine
254
2025-42-24
Friday, 24 October 2025 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved