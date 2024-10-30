The Iranian People Want Their Enemies to Intervene

Are the People of Iran 'Happy' About Israel’s Recent Attack?

It's shocking to know that the Iranian people are happy about and approved of Israel’s Saturday morning retaliation against Iran.

In fact, they've been asking U.S. and/or Israel to attack Iran for the last three years.

It's unprecedented in history for a nation to ask its enemies for an attack, but knowing the situation in Iran, it makes perfect sense.

This request indicates how miserable and hopeless the people of Iran are under the Islamic regime. They do not see any way out from the tyranny and oppression of the current government except with the help of a foreign nation.

Why do I say this?

Because I've heard this first-hand as an Iranian-born American who has been engaging in ministry work among Iranians for the last four decades.

In the last 20 years, the people of Iran have attempted several times to topple it government by uprising and protesting on the streets.

Even with large crowds sometimes exceeding one million people, they were not successful.

Each time they came protesting on streets, they were confronted with violent responses emanating from the Iranian government.

And every time, thousands of them, mostly young people, were killed on the streets or captured and subsequently tortured, raped, and executed.

That has brought fear and hopelessness to the people of Iran, knowing that if they go on streets, they will face the same response with no result.

That's why the Iranian people desperately want their enemies to intervene.

The Iranian people do not wish common citizens to die or for their national assets including oil production facilities, nuclear sites or industrial sites to be destroyed. The people of Iran paid for them. They belong to the people.

What they are asking the U.S. and Israel to do is attack the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and surgically remove other clerics in power.

The Iranian people know these powerful nations can do it exactly how that did to Hezbollah. They removed all Hezbollah’s top leadership one by one and then eliminated their top leader, Hassan Nasrullah.

While the attack on Iran in the early hours of a recent Saturday is a positive step toward answering the cries of the Iranian people, only time will tell if this retaliation leads to removing corrupt leadership and restoring hope in Iran.

Dr. Hormoz Shariat is the founder of Iran Alive Ministries, which uses satellite TV to reach the millions of lost and broken people in Iran and the rest of the Middle East. He is the author of "Iran’s Great Awakening."