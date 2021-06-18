×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: cia | headquarters | suspicious package

Suspicious Package by CIA Headquarters Under Investigation

cia seal on floor
(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 18 June 2021 02:20 PM

A suspicious package found near the headquarters for the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, Virginia, was found on Friday, causing authorities to shut down the areas surrounding the building while they investigate.

"In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we’re investigating a small electronic device found outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters near our front gate," a spokeswoman for the agency told The Washington Post in an emailed statement. "Consistent with our standard protocols, we’re taking the appropriate security precautions, which include closing the front gate to CIA Headquarters."

Local news reported that law enforcement brought in a robot that is used to handle dangerous objects to the location of the package, which was placed on top of a sidewalk column, and removed it from the area. The area around the CIA headquarters is now open again.

Just last month, an FBI agent shot and killed a person, who reportedly was wielding a sword, outside the front gate to CIA headquarters.

The FBI said in a statement at the time: "The subject involved in the shooting incident outside CIA Headquarters at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A suspicious package found near the headquarters for the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, Virginia, was found on Friday, causing authorities to shut down the areas surrounding the building...
cia, headquarters, suspicious package
243
2021-20-18
Friday, 18 June 2021 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved