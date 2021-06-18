Suspicious Package by CIA Headquarters Under Investigation

A suspicious package found near the headquarters for the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, Virginia, was found on Friday, causing authorities to shut down the areas surrounding the building while they investigate.

"In coordination with our law enforcement partners, we’re investigating a small electronic device found outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters near our front gate," a spokeswoman for the agency told The Washington Post in an emailed statement. "Consistent with our standard protocols, we’re taking the appropriate security precautions, which include closing the front gate to CIA Headquarters."

Local news reported that law enforcement brought in a robot that is used to handle dangerous objects to the location of the package, which was placed on top of a sidewalk column, and removed it from the area. The area around the CIA headquarters is now open again.

Just last month, an FBI agent shot and killed a person, who reportedly was wielding a sword, outside the front gate to CIA headquarters.

The FBI said in a statement at the time: "The subject involved in the shooting incident outside CIA Headquarters at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time."