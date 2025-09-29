Federal Workers Unions to Schumer, Jeffries: Press Dems to Hold Steady on Demands

The Federal Unionists Network and 35 local, council, and national unions are pressing Democrats to hold steady on their demands even if it means a government shutdown.

"We are directly impacted when the government shuts down: Our members would no longer be able to work, get paid, or fulfill their mission of serving the American public," the groups wrote in a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

"But we believe the most important thing is fighting against the centralization of executive power and for the long-term survival of the critical services the federal government provides, even if that means allowing the government to temporarily shut down."

U.S. government funding is due to expire at midnight Tuesday. Democrats have signaled they are not willing to simply sign off on the short-term funding plan Republicans support without some accommodations.

Healthcare is at issue. Roughly 24 million Americans who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act will see their costs rise if Congress does not extend temporary tax breaks that were passed in 2021.

If Congress does not act, thousands of federal government workers could be furloughed, from NASA to the national parks, and a wide range of services would be disrupted. Federal courts might have to close, and grants for small businesses could be delayed.

"A government shutdown is never Plan A," the letter stated. "Federal workers and the communities we serve will face severe hardship. But federal workers will willingly [forgo] paychecks in the hopes of preserving the programs we have devoted our lives to administering. In order to save our services today, we need to send a message to this Administration that enough is enough."