Ginn: Those Aren't Just Names on the Ballot, Our Very Future Is

OPINION

"Politics is dirty!"

I'm sure you've heard and even experienced first-hand the meaning of this phrase.

Certainly, it's a description which is well-earned sometimes by seemingly credible candidates. Then there is always the seduction of success sometimes altering the morals and integrity of someone who embarks on a campaign for office.

There are sadly many examples of candidates who start out on a relatively low plain of uprightness but are willing to allow almost any dark influence in their campaign, and life, to achieve their desired realm of power or fame.

This whole ugly scenario often is referenced as someone "who has sold their soul to the devil" in exchange for the prize.

For over six decades, I 've watched as good people rose to power and excelled in leadership for the good of their constituents.

Unfortunately, the reverse has been true as well.

I've seen good men and women falter in their wholeness during political campaigns, and I have sadly also watched as men and women of low degree have attained offices beyond their ability to govern. When either of the latter two scenarios occurs, the "people" are the ones who ultimately suffer.

This upcoming election is one in which some are despairing of a candidate worthy of their support. I understand that pain.

However, as a Christian, I don't believe that we are absolved from our responsibility to vote, even in the face of less-than-stellar choices on the ballot.

We are still required as believers to vote as closely to a true biblical global view as possible, even in an election cycle like the one we face in 2024.

This is true because sometimes there is a clear distinction between policies despite the muddling in the character of the main protagonist.

Such will be the case when Christians go to the polls in just a few days.

A myriad of issues are on the ballot along with, and under the names of the two candidates for president. Issues like uncontrolled immigration, rising crime rates, inflation, deficit spending, our national integrity globally, especially as it applies to the nation of Israel.

However, there are no greater issues facing our country than our First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and free speech, along with the great national stain of abortion on demand.

While there may be arguments to be made concerning less than one percent of abortions, clearly the wholesale acceptance of the murder of a child even up to and after birth is without a doubt the blackest mark on the honor of America.

Recently, Vice Kamala President Harris revealed publicly for the first time that now our freedom of religion and ultimately the free access to the killing of children are somehow inextricably tied together.

In case you missed it, there was a dialogue which occurred between the vice president and an NBC reporter. That interaction sadly revealed what many of us already suspected.

While providing an answer to one specific question, it became apparent that Ms. Harris has an agenda against Christianity largely because of our moral and biblical stand against the killing of the unborn and perhaps even the gay lifestyle and transgenderism.

The exact question posed to Ms. Harris by the reporter about concessions in a national abortion bill was, "What concessions would be on the table? Religious exemptions, for example — is that something that you would consider?"

The vice president’s telling response?

"I don't think we should be making concessions when we're talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body."

In other words, anyone who is opposed to any and all abortions on demand will lose their fundamental First Amendment rights to disagree.

Christian doctors, nurses, hospitals, and clinics will be forced to perform abortions or risk losing their licenses.

Prayers in front of abortion clinics will become crimes.

Even voicing a contradictory opinion in public may lead to censorship, or even worse, incarceration.

If you doubt my words, just look at what is already happening in Europe and Canada.

Nov. 5, 2024, could well be the last stand for religious freedom in America.

Not only that but it could well be the watermark determining the line between the protection of the unborn and the wholesale slaughter of our children.

All this is for the mere tradeoff of sexual freedom that will somehow trump even the expression of true faith in America.

As Christians, it's unpardonable for us in any way to remotely be complicit in such an endeavor as that which is now underway.

So, as you cast your ballot in the next few days, and I hope you will, please consider the clear distinctions between choices which will be made.

There may only be names that appear on your ballot, but the issues and policies behind the names will frame the very future of our nation.

In the strife between truth and falsehood, now is the moment to decide. Hebrews 10:31 sums up the alternative very well. "The Lord will judge His people. It is a fearful thing for sinners to fall into the hands of the living God."

And so, it will be.

Judge Phil Ginn retired as the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for the 24th Judicial District in North Carolina. Currently, Judge Ginn serves as the president of Southern Evangelical Seminary (ses.edu) and is a regular contributor to Christianity.com and The Washington Times. Judge Ginn has also been featured on Fox News, CBN, Newsmax, Decision Magazine, The Christian Post, Townhall, and many others.