East Turkistan Leader: Biden's SOTU a 'Huge Disappointment for Uyghurs'

A leader of the East Turkistan government-in-exile, Salih Hudayar, lamented on Thursday the absence of any mention of the Uyghur genocide in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, rifling off a list of things the president could have said.

According to Breitbart, Hudayar said that "during the elections, Joe Biden vowed to stand against China's ongoing genocide against Uyghurs/Turkic peoples in Occupied East Turkistan in the 'strongest terms.' But as [president] he failed to even address the issue in his State of the Union address. Huge disappointment for Uyghurs."

After Biden's State of the Union address, Hudayar commented that "at the very least he could have mentioned that the U.S. would take strong measures to hold China's leaders, including Xi Jinping, accountable for the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan."

The East Turkistan movement claims to represent the various ethnic groups of the East Turkistan region of northwest China. It does not wield any power within China, and is headquartered in the U.S.

Hudayar, who serves as the organization's "prime minister," went on to say that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has also failed to address the Uyghur genocide.

The ICC has said there is not enough evidence to accuse China of genocide, despite the claims of other institutions such as the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which said China is placing Uygurs into "forced labor" camps for the benefit of 82 Western companies such as "Apple, BMW, Gap, and Nike."

Meanwhile, leaked documents from the Chinese Communist Party detail how Chinese President Xi Jinping plays a particularly "involved role ... in overseeing the Uighurs' oppression."

"The ICC is opening a probe over the Ukraine-Russia war due to significant international attention and pressure but has so far refrained to investigate China," Hudayar added. "The U.S. could call on the ICC to investigate China and it could bring the East Turkistan issue to the agenda of the U.N. Security Council even if China vetoes it."

During his address, Biden mentioned China three times, framing the country as an economic competitor and not as a national security threat or an abuser of human rights.

"As I've told Xi Jinping, it is never a good bet to bet against the American people," Biden stated.

In August of 2020, Biden's campaign released a statement declaring that "the unspeakable oppression that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have suffered at the hands of China's authoritarian government is genocide and Joe Biden stands against it in the strongest terms."