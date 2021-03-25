Charlottesville, Va. Mayor Posts Graphic Poem Comparing City to Rapist

Charlottesville, Va., Mayor Nikuyah Walker in a graphic poem posted to her social media account compared her city to a rapist.

Facebook briefly removed the post, citing a violation of community standards.

“Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It rapes you, comforts you in its c**-stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets,” Walker wrote Wednesday.

She later expanded on the post by comparing the city with a lynch mob.

"Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It lynched you, hung the noose at city hall and pressed the souvenir that was once your finger against its lips. It covers your death with its good intentions. It is a place where white women with Black kids collects signature for a white man who questions whether a black woman understands white supremacy. It is destructively world class. White people say that it is a place where gentrification started with the election of a Black women in 2017 and because of white power, a lie becomes #facts," she wrote.

"Its daily practice is that of separating you from your soul," she continued. "Charlottesville is devoid of a moral compass... Charlottesville rapes you of your breaths. It suffocates you of your hopes and dreams.... Charlottesville is anchored in white supremacy and rooted in racism. Charlottesville rapes you and covers you in sullied sheets."

A spokesperson at the Charlottesville Public Relations office told Newsweek it did not have a comment.

Don Gathers, a community member, told CBS19 he understood Walker’s message.

"The method that she chose to convey that, if people just get locked in on that, and don't look at the substance behind it, then they've missed the entire point," Gathers said.

"They say that people like to remind you that pressure bursts pipes. Well, it also creates diamonds, and we have to be reminded of the diamond that is Mayor Walker," he added.

National news outlets descended on Charlottesville in 2017 when an avowed neo-Nazi drove his vehicle into a crowd of protesters marching through the downtown area. One person died and more than a dozen others were injured.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered for a “Unite the Right” rally over plans to remove a Confederate statue when James Fields Jr. rammed his car into counter-protesters. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Then-President Donald Trump addressed the violence, condemning an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides,” a comment he was slammed for.

Sen. Ron Wyden, R-Oregon, at the time defined the incident as “domestic terrorism.”