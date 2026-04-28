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King Charles Meets With US Tech Leaders, Talks Startup Challenges

King Charles Meets With US Tech Leaders, Talks Startup Challenges
(AP)

Tuesday, 28 April 2026 06:51 PM EDT

Britain's King Charles met with U.S. tech ‌leaders on Tuesday as part of his four-day state visit, discussing challenges for early-stage startups as the UK touts itself as a top destination for technology firms.

Among the leaders Charles met with were ‌Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, ​Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Alphabet President Ruth ⁠Porat.

Charles noted issues facing companies formed from work at universities ​and the difficulty of those startups getting funding. "These are the people ⁠I always think have the greatest difficulty getting off the ground," he told the CEOs. "They get into this terrible valley of death."

Huang noted big ‌areas of opportunity, such as AI and ​quantum robotics: "We just need ‌a vibrant VC ecosystem and a startup culture," he told the king, referring to ‌venture capital.

Charles responded, "You're all deadly competitors," to laughter.

Huang joked back: "No one has to die." King Charles responded, "Really?" to more laughter.

Bezos ⁠recounted starting Amazon in ‌1995 and that he struggled ⁠to raise $1 million from investors, $50,000 at a time, and noted 40 said ⁠no.

The ⁠king responded, "And all those 40 are kicking themselves," to wide laughter.

Charles compared people who ‌passed up investing in Amazon to the popular Harry Potter books and how many publishers turned down the book.

The meeting follows an ‌announcement ​in September during President Donald ‌Trump's visit to the UK that companies including Microsoft, Nvidia, Google and OpenAI had pledged 31 billion pounds ($42 ​billion) in British investments over the next few years, in AI, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Britain's King Charles met with U.S. tech leaders on Tuesday as part of his four-day state visit, discussing challenges for early-stage startups as the UK touts itself as a top destination for technology firms.Among the leaders Charles met with were Amazon founder Jeff...
charles, tech
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2026-51-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 06:51 PM
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