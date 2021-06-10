Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Administration's Claims on Border Don't Match Reality

A Customs and Border Patrol report showing more than 180,000 apprehensions of migrants along the border in the month of May shows that the Biden administration's claims that the border aren't "matching the reality on the ground," Chad Wolf, the former acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security said Thursday on Newsmax.

"There are no policies in place to enforce border security and to make sure that those individuals that are crossing illegally, there's a consequence to that illegal behavior," Wolf said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Instead, they continue to facilitate this by letting minors and family units and others into the United States after they crossed that border."

The 180,034 apprehensions cited in the report are an increase of less than 1% from the numbers reported in April when 178,854 people were stopped, reports The New York Post.

Meanwhile, 173,337 illegal immigrants were apprehended in March, making 2021 the first where more than 170,000 were recorded in three straight months since 2000. That year, at least 180,000 illegal immigrants were stopped each month for the first four months of the year. The numbers in 2000 topped 211,000 in February and 220,000 that March.

"What it tells me is that we continue to be in the middle of a historic crisis," said Wolf. "We haven't seen these numbers in over 20 years, and the numbers continue to increase."

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration continues to roll back former President Donald Trump's policies "they're not replacing them with any type of enforcement policies," said Wolf. "If you're not going to enforce the law on the border, you're going to continue to see these numbers rise month after month."

Wolf also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris's trip to Guatemala and Mexico City, saying it didn't do anything to change the current crisis.

"She was talking about systemic causes of illegal migration to the United States...instead, there's a crisis on the southwest border," he said. "That's where the time, energy and efforts need to be focused, on solving that and making sure that the communities along that border, the law enforcement, and others can address this issue."

The messaging that also came out of the trip was not effective, because the migrants aren't listening to government officials, said Wolf.

"Migrants are not listening to government officials," said Wolf. "At the end of the day, migrants listen to other migrants who come across that border and remain in the United States. If they remain here, they telephone their friends, their families, and others back home, and you continue to see this unfortunate pattern of historic numbers coming to the border."

He also slammed the Biden administration's continued insistence that the border crisis was caused by the Trump administration after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki this week said the issue of missing children continues to be a problem.

"This administration continues to love to talk about an issue that occurred for four weeks in 2018,' said Wolf. "Any time you asked them about border security about what they're doing, they continue to go back and say, well, we're trying to reunite minors that were separated again took place over four weeks in 2018. What they're not talking about are the thousands of families that are separating themselves because of policies by this administration...the current administration needs to be focused on their policies that are separating families. Today it's thousands and thousands of family members that are separating themselves from their minors, from their children because of the policies of the Biden administration."