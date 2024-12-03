WATCH TV LIVE

Chad Chronister, Trump Pick to Run the DEA, Withdraws Name

(AP)

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 06:00 PM EST

Chad Chronister, Donald Trump's pick to run the Drug Enforcement Administration, said Tuesday he was withdrawing his name from consideration, becoming the second person selected by the president-elect to bow out quickly after being nominated for a position.

Chronister, the top law enforcement officer in Hillsborough County, Florida, said in a post on X that he was backing away from the opportunity, which he called “the honor of a lifetime.”

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” Chronister wrote. He did not elaborate, and Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Trump's pick of Chronister for the post drew backlash from conservatives, including for past comments he made that his sheriff’s office was not focused on enforcing federal immigration laws.

Chronister follows former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, Trump's first pick to serve as attorney general, in withdrawing his name for a post in the administration. Gaetz withdrew following scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer.

The DEA post requires Senate confirmation.

