CatholicVote Spends $2 Million in Campaign Ads Targeting Catholic Democrats

A national faith-based advocacy organization seeks to amplify conservative messaging by launching a new $2 million campaign microtargeting mass-attending Catholic voters just ahead of the midterm election.

The ad campaign by CatholicVote is anticipated to reach nearly 1 million Catholic voters before election day, addressing Ohio, Arizona, and Nevada Senate races and House races in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.

The primary ad, "Can You Trust Them?" highlights threats Democrat candidates pose to parental rights, specifically, on the issues of gender procedures and abortion for minors.

"Catholic voters have the right to know where candidates stand on the issue of parental rights," CatholicVote President Brian Burch said. "Democratic candidates including [Mark] Kelly, [Catherine] Cortez Masto, and [Tim] Ryan are actively working to exclude parents from some of the most important decisions affecting their children.

"They label themselves Catholic but support policies contrary to parents' wishes, good medicine, and their own church's teaching. The fact that these so-called Catholic politicians want to ban parents from having a say in these difficult decisions is disgraceful."

Republicans have alleged that Catholic Democrat politicians, including President Joe Biden, have taken stances that conflict with the church's teachings. They want others to stand up to the Democrats contradictions.

Recent polling shows 70% of registered voters strongly or somewhat oppose teaching sexual orientation and gender in elementary school.

Only 10% of Americans approve of abortion up until birth, with 87% of Catholics approving limits. Sixty-four percent of voters think parents should be involved when an abortion is performed on a minor.