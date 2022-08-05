Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden Needs to Be Transparent About His Health

Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Trump administration, told Newsmax Friday that it is time for President Joe Biden to become more transparent about his health.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, made his comments during an interview on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America."

"Certainly, he doesn’t appear to be a picture of health," Carson said when asked about Biden's health and fitness ahead of the 2024 election.

"Maybe what we should be thinking about as a nation is some type of transparency in terms of a person’s health. At least the annual exam — people should be made aware of what the results of that examination are.

"We’re talking about the leader of the free world. And if that person is compromised in any way, it would impact everyone else."

Carson served under then-President Donald Trump, who had been the subject of confusing reports about his battle with COVID-19 in Oct. 2020.

Doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center, where Trump had been taken, had said he was doing "extremely well" and had been fever-free for 24 hours, and the president said he felt like he was well enough to leave the hospital.

But then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said doctors were "very concerned" with the president's health.

Carson addressed Biden’s personal fight with COVID-19.

"Well, certainly glad that he’s doing better and recuperating from this, but the fact that this is an elderly man, who has underlying problems, in the highest risk category and he’s still able to work from the Oval Office, should tell us that maybe this thing has died away."

Carson was asked if monkeypox was being used for political purposes as the midterms approach.

"Well, certainly seeing how politics and medicine have been mixed before, there’s no reason to expect that it wouldn’t be used … you know several people have predicted that before the midterm elections, there would be some kind of health emergency declared."

