Rep. Giménez to Newsmax: McCarthy More Wanted Than Jordan

Rep. Carlos A. Giménez, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was more wanted for House speaker than Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday, Giménez pointed out that McCarthy got more Republican votes on his side during the initial motion to vacate than Jordan has received over the last two days.

"McCarthy actually got 210 votes two weeks ago. Jordan is at 199, and his trajectory is going down," Giménez explained. "So, McCarthy is actually wanted by more members of our delegation than Jim Jordan."

An ardent support of the former speaker, Giménez also slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his conservative allies for pushing McCarthy out to begin with.

"McCarthy was a victim of a drive-by shooting where eight Republicans ... decided that they're going to join 208 Democrats to derail the America First agenda," the lawmaker argued. "So yeah, that's why I want McCarthy."

Giménez believes his group of Jordan holdouts are different than the eight that pushed McCarthy's ouster because he "didn't go against the wishes of the conference."

Instead, he is pushing for the House Republican Conference to reconvene and decide on a "consensus" candidate that everyone can get around.

"One other thing we need to do — we need to open this House," Giménez said. "And so, I'm calling on Speaker-designee Jordan to actually put forward a resolution that gives more power to Patrick McHenry, so we can actually conduct the people's business."

McHenry, R-N.C., is speaker pro tempore.

Jordan lost four more Republicans on Wednesday while gaining two. It brought his total defectors from 20 a day prior to 22. Still, the judiciary head said he was going to continue fighting for the role.

"We'll keep talking to members and keep working on it," Jordan emphasized.

