Rep. Gimenez Urges All Americans Leave Cuba 'Before It's Too Late'

President Donald Trump's efforts to isolate Cuba have Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., urging Americans to leave the communist island nation "before it is too late."

"⚠️ WARNING," Gimenez wrote Sunday night on X. "BEWARE OF TRAVEL TO COMMUNIST #CUBA!

"All tourists on the island should leave before it is too late."

That message echoed one from Saturday.

"🚨 Our allies have reached out to me about #Cuba," he wrote on X. "My message remains the same: cut diplomatic ties with the dictatorship, close your embassies, & evacuate before it is too late.

"The end of the Castro regime nightmare is near."

Gimenez held a joint news conference Sunday with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., local officials, and leaders from the Cuban exile community, calling for an immediate halt to oil shipments, travel, and remittances to Cuba, arguing the measures continue to sustain the communist government in Havana.

Gimenez also urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to stop Mexico's oil exports to the island, which he said help finance the Cuban regime.

"The job of government is to protect its citizens," Gimenez said. "There is no greater America First agenda than ensuring the cancer of tyrannical regimes is eliminated from our hemisphere."

"The regimes in Castro's Cuba, [Daniel] Ortega's Nicaragua, and [Delcy] Rodriguez's Venezuela have systematically denied their people basic rights while repressing all forms of dissent."

Trump's recent moves to cut off Cuba's oil supplies have squeezed the island, possibly with the intent of bringing the nation to the table.

"We're starting to talk to Cuba," Trump told reporters Saturday night on Air Force One.

This past week, Trump signed an executive order imposing a tariff on goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba. The move put pressure on Mexico, which Cuba became dependent on for oil after Trump halted oil shipments from Venezuela in the wake of Maduro's ouster.

"With the fall of Nicolas Maduro, and the Castro regime at its weakest point in over 60 years, now is the time to end every financial lifeline to the Communist dictatorship in Havana," Gimenez added.

"President Claudia Sheinbaum must stop propping up the Castro regime if Mexico wishes to continue working alongside the United States of America. Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the United States will not tolerate communist dictatorships in our backyard."

Under Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, there has been a clear change in policy toward the Russian ally just 90 miles off Florida's southernmost coast.

"Just over a year ago, the Biden administration was appeasing our adversaries, doing everything possible to legitimize anti-American regimes in our hemisphere," Diaz-Balart said.

"What a difference an election makes.

"Today, we are closer than ever to seeing a free and democratic Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

"U.S. law, as codified by Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart and Congressman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, is clear that any normalization with Cuba requires real, democratic change, and that remains essential to our national security.

"I'm eternally grateful to President Trump's bold, decisive leadership, as well as Secretary Rubio, for understanding that America First begins with the Americas, and this is the crucial moment to finish the job."

Military and national security insiders have signaled a renewed Trump push to manage U.S. superiority in the Western Hemisphere amid simultaneous efforts to cool war and territorial aggressions globally, particularly Ukraine and the Middle East.

While Trump has an "armada" of warships in the Middle East to confront Iran and pressure it on denuclearization, the U.S. has another positioned in the Caribbean that helped orchestrate the extraction of Maduro and police drug boats and seize oil tankers fleeing U.S. sanctions.

A defiant Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had vowed to defend his island nation "to the last drop of blood."

"Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation," Diaz-Canel wrote in a translated, three-post reply on X last month.

"No one dictates what we do. Cuba does not aggress; it is aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood."