Capitol Police Seek $1 Billion Budget as Threats Surge

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan told lawmakers Tuesday that a sharp rise in threats against members of Congress and expanding security demands justify a more than $1 billion budget for fiscal year 2027, the first time the agency's funding would exceed the billion-dollar mark if approved.

Testifying before the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, Sullivan said the request is driven by a "growing and evolving threat environment," with nearly 15,000 threats investigated in 2025 — a 58% increase from the prior year.

He warned the department is on pace to surpass that figure again this year.

"Our priority is simple: your safety," Sullivan told lawmakers, emphasizing protection for members, staff, families, and visitors both on Capitol grounds and nationwide.

The proposal includes $734 million for salaries and benefits, $273 million for general expenses, and $15.7 million in multiyear funding for IT and physical security modernization.

The overall request reflects a 12% increase over fiscal year 2026 and a more than 37% jump in general expenses, aimed at hiring additional officers and civilian staff, upgrading technology, and reducing reliance on overtime.

Sullivan said staffing shortages remain acute, noting the department needs roughly 150 additional officers just to fully staff existing posts without overtime.

He added that expanded responsibilities, including more protective details, congressional travel, and security coverage, are straining current resources.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle acknowledged the escalating risks.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., highlighted that threats against lawmakers have nearly doubled in recent years, alongside incidents involving armed individuals approaching the Capitol.

Sullivan pointed to investments in intelligence operations, nationwide law enforcement partnerships, and cybersecurity as critical components of the request.

The department now has mutual aid agreements in all 50 states, allowing faster coordination during emergencies.

Pressed on what would happen if Congress rejects the increase, Sullivan warned of "very tough decisions," including limiting security coverage and scaling back operations.

He cited the high cost of basic security measures, estimating it costs about $650,000 annually to staff a single entrance for one shift.

The request comes as Capitol Police funding has steadily climbed since the Jan. 6, 2021, protest, reflecting heightened security expectations and persistent threats against elected officials.

Congress approved a $46 million increase for FY2026, and Sullivan's proposal builds on that trajectory.

The hearing also touched on lingering political tensions surrounding Jan. 6, including delayed recognition of officers who defended the Capitol and concerns about morale.

Despite those tensions, lawmakers broadly expressed support for the department's mission. Sullivan closed by stressing that recent reforms, ranging from improved intelligence sharing to new case management systems, are aimed at building a more resilient and accountable force.

"We're making meaningful progress," he said, "but it must last."