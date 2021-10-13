Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena Targets Begin Turning Over Docs

At least three of the officials involved in organizing and running the Jan 6. rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol are handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the House committee investigating the attack.

The 11 organizers and staffers were given a Wednesday deadline to turn over documents and records as part of the committee's investigation into the most serious breach of the Capitol building since the War of 1812. The organizers have also been asked to appear at separate depositions the committee has scheduled beginning later this month.

Other subpoenas have also been served to top White House officials and Trump advisers, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and adviser Steve Bannon, who has thus far refused to cooperate, putting him at risk of being charged with contempt.

Among those responding to the Wednesday deadline are Lyndon Brentnall, whose firm was hired to provide event security that day. "All the documents and communications requested by the subpoena were handed in," he told The Associated Press.

Two longtime Trump campaign and White House staffers, Megan Powers and Hannah Salem, who were listed on the Jan 6. rally permit as “operations manager for scheduling and guidance" and “operations manager for logistics and communications," have also provided documents or are planning to do so.

Powers, who also served as the Trump reelection campaign’s director of operations, intends to provide the committee with the requested documentation and to meet with them — though it remains unclear what form such meetings will take, according to a person familiar with her response who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Brentnall had previously said his firm had “every intention” of complying with the select committee. “As far as we’re concerned, we ran security at a legally permitted event run in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service and the Park Police,” he said.

The committee has said the subpoenas are part of its effort to collect information “on the planning, organization, and funding” of the Jan. 6 rally as well as other events planned to support Trump's claims of election fraud in the weeks between his November election defeat and the January attack.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday on the responses it had received and how many of the 11 were complying.