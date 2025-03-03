Canada's Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods to Start Tuesday, PM Trudeau Says

Canada will impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) worth of U.S. goods from Tuesday if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Canada will slap 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining C$125 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. trade action is withdrawn, and should U.S. tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

($1 = 1.4493 Canadian dollars)