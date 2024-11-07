Harris Campaign $20 Million in Debt

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign reportedly ended its failed effort to capture the White House more than $20 million in debt.

Politico California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago first made the claim Wednesday night on X.

"Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16," Cadelago posted.

Breitbart's Matthew Boyle later confirmed the report.

"A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit," Boyle posted Wednesday night on X.

The staffer blamed campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon for the liberal spending, focusing on "'concerts,' like Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen et cetera at the expense of 'prioritizing and spending money on social media and other campaign priorities,'" according to Boyle.

Harris campaigned for president just 107 days after replacing 81-year-old President Joe Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket.

The huge spending in a relatively short time is made more glaring by a study from the Media Research Center (MRC) that showed the vice president enjoyed overwhelmingly positive mainstream media coverage compared to President-elect Donald Trump.

In fact, MRC said subtracting Trump's positive press (15%) from Harris' (78%), the Democrat nominee's 63-point advantage was the greatest in the modern media age.

Positive media coverage generally valued at three times or more the cost of an ad spot, The National Pulse reported.

Thus, the positive media coverage of Harris would indicate the vice president could not win over voters even with a billion-dollar campaign and upwards of $3 billion in earned media coverage, The National Pulse added.

The 2024 presidential race overall was the most expensive in American history, surpassing both the 2020 and the 2012 elections, The National Pulse reported.

In 2012, President Barack Obama and the Republican candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, both raised more than $1 billion.