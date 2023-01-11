Wife of Byron Donalds Hits 'Racist Attacks'

The wife of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Wednesday released a statement criticizing the "racist attacks" that she and her husband have received online.

Erika Donalds, who is white, released a statement along with a screenshot of racially-motivated antagonistic statements made against her and her husband, who is Black.

"Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left," she wrote.

"They can't accept that a free thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can't stand that he's married to me! Cry harder, haters."

One of the comments Donalds included in her tweet said, "No surprise he has a snowflake for a wife." Another said that the congressman is a "prop."

A spokesperson for Rep. Donalds said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "The congressman stands by his wife and denounces the blatant racism being thrown at them."