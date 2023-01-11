×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: byron donalds | gop

Wife of Byron Donalds Hits 'Racist Attacks'

Wife of Byron Donalds Hits 'Racist Attacks'
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 11 January 2023 04:52 PM EST

The wife of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Wednesday released a statement criticizing the "racist attacks" that she and her husband have received online.

Erika Donalds, who is white, released a statement along with a screenshot of racially-motivated antagonistic statements made against her and her husband, who is Black.

"Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left," she wrote.

"They can't accept that a free thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can't stand that he's married to me! Cry harder, haters."

One of the comments Donalds included in her tweet said, "No surprise he has a snowflake for a wife." Another said that the congressman is a "prop."

A spokesperson for Rep. Donalds said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "The congressman stands by his wife and denounces the blatant racism being thrown at them."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The wife of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Wednesday released a statement criticizing the "racist attacks" that she and her husband have received online.
byron donalds, gop
157
2023-52-11
Wednesday, 11 January 2023 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved