Building America's Future Calls for Single Federal AI Standard

Building America's Future (BAF), a conservative nonprofit aligned with President Donald Trump's America First agenda, on Monday launched a new ad campaign calling on Congress to adopt a single, national regulatory framework for artificial intelligence.

The group argues that a uniform federal standard is essential to sustaining economic growth, reducing costs for families and businesses, and ensuring the United States maintains its lead over China in the race to dominate AI technology.

The 30-second spot, titled "Now," began airing today across television and digital platforms in Washington, D.C., backed by a six-figure ad buy. The message centers on what BAF describes as a "chaotic patchwork" of state-level AI mandates — driven chiefly by Democrat-led states like California — that the group says risks stifling innovation and jeopardizing American competitiveness.

"America is losing the AI race to China. Liberal states are to blame," the ad warns, before asserting that only federal action can prevent regulatory paralysis.

The spot features a clip of Trump emphasizing the need for nationwide standards: "You can't have a state with standards that are so high that it's going to hold you up. You have to have a federal rule and regulation."

Monday's launch comes weeks after Trump used his Truth Social platform to urge Congress to streamline AI regulation. He credited AI-driven investment with helping make the U.S. economy "the HOTTEST in the World," but cautioned that overregulation by individual states threatens to "undermine this Major Growth 'Engine.'"

Without one unified federal standard, China could "easily catch us in the AI race," Trump said.

BAF's new push is the latest in a series of high-profile media and policy campaigns backing Trump's priorities. Founded in 2018, the group has invested millions in advocacy efforts ranging from border security to tax policy.

Last year alone, BAF spent nearly $2 million on its "Chaos at the Border" campaign spotlighting the Biden-Harris administration's handling of illegal immigration. Other notable initiatives included a seven-figure media blitz thanking Trump for his tax cuts, a campaign supporting Pete Hegseth's nomination for secretary of defense, and multistate events focused on conservative voter outreach.

In recent months, BAF expanded its border-focused messaging to the northern border and hosted Department of Homeland Security officials in Michigan to highlight the Trump administration's border security efforts.

With the new AI-focused campaign, BAF is urging lawmakers to act immediately: "America leads or we lose. Pass a federal AI standard."