Citing 'Health Matter,' Bryce Reeves Drops Out of Senate Race

Virginia State Sen. Bryce Reeves has ended his bid for the U.S. Senate three months after launching his campaign, leaving the GOP without a leading challenger to unseat incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in the midterm elections.

"Today, after prayerful reflection and conversations with my family, I am withdrawing from the U.S. Senate race," Reeves wrote in a Sunday morning post on X. "A serious family health matter and the realities of timing require my full attention at home. My faith and my family come first."

He went on to say that he remains "fully committed" to serving the constituents of Virginia's 28th senatorial district and intends to seek reelection to the state Senate in 2027.

"My work continues in the General Assembly to protect our AAA bond rating, strengthen our economy, and ensure Virginia remains the best place in America for our military and veterans," Reeves said.

In his social media post, Reeves pointed out that the November election did not favor Old Dominion Republicans.

"This past election was devastating for Republicans across our Commonwealth," he wrote. "We must stop the infighting, regroup, and unite behind principled leadership worthy of our cause."

He thanked those who supported his short-lived campaign and said that he remains committed to his principles.

"I am grateful to every supporter and volunteer who stood with us," Reeves said. "I am not disappointed, I am prioritizing what comes first."

"Honor God. Love family. Protect this great country. That remains my mission," he added.

Reeves, 58, jumped into the Senate race in September and was the most well-known of several Republican candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Warner. He has served in the Virginia State Senate since 2012.

According to the Cardinal News, Republicans are now left with three largely unknown candidates in the effort to unseat Warner:

-Kim Farington, of Fairfax County, a former federal employee who founded a financial management and cybersecurity firm;

-Aldous Mina, of Norfolk, who works as an economic development consultant; and

-David Williams, of Williamsburg, a former State Department and CIA official, as well as a Marine veteran.

Warner announced earlier this month that he plans to campaign for a fourth term.