Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Bragg Won't Divulge Trump Probe Info

The American people deserve to know whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office is using taxpayer money to fund a partisan investigation, says Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

"We're asking questions directly related to the federal government as it relates to this investigation" of former President Donald Trump, Steil said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"One — are federal taxpayer dollars that, in particular, were sent to the DA's office for public safety being utilized for a partisan purpose, and two — what we need to make sure we understand as it relates to federal election law, which my committee has jurisdiction over. Is he trying to serve the federal power to enforce our election laws?

"And this is all under the broader umbrella that we continue to see progressive DAs across the country diving into partisan politics rather than actually working to make their streets safe," he added.

Bragg on Thursday called demands from House GOP leaders to force his testimony an "unlawful incursion" of his probe into Trump's role in a hush money incident.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, demanded Bragg turn over all documents and communication about the case.

The move "is an unprecedent[ed] inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene," Bragg wrote.

"Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry."

Steil said lawmakers are "asking questions I think people deserve to know the answer to and, in particular, Congress is allocating funds for public safety programs across the United States. His office is the beneficiary of some of those funds to instill public safety in the communities across America.

"We need to make sure that those funds aren't being used for a partisan purpose."

Steil said he is discussing next steps with Jordan and House Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"I'm disappointed to see [Bragg's] reply today, but we ultimately need to make sure that we're not allowing ... federal taxpayer dollars to be utilized in this manner."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!