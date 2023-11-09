×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian kemp | georgia | gas | tax suspension | bidenomics | executive order | thanksgiving

Gov. Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension Over Bidenomics

By    |   Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:29 PM EST

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp once again extended the suspension of the state's gas tax due to the "disastrous effects of Bidenomics."

Kemp issued the executive order and will keep it in effect through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kemp signed the state of emergency for inflation in September and renewed it last month. He also enacted the suspension over a 10-month period from March 2022 to January 2023.

"Thanks to our responsible approach to budgeting, we're able to deliver relief to families fighting through the disastrous effects of Bidenomics," Kemp said in a statement. "I'm proud this action has helped keep millions of dollars in hardworking Georgians' pockets and look forward to continuing to see that impact with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.

"I'm also grateful for the partnership of the General Assembly as it prepares to enter a special session where legislators will be called on to ratify this measure."

The gas tax in Georgia is 31.2 cents per gallon on gas and 35 cents per gallon on diesel.

"I applaud Governor Kemp's commitment to providing relief from high prices at the pump for Georgia families and businesses," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "The General Assembly will continue to work with Governor Kemp to maintain the conservative fiscal policies that have made Georgia the envy of the nation."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp once again extended the suspension of the state's gas tax due to the "disastrous effects of Bidenomics."
brian kemp, georgia, gas, tax suspension, bidenomics, executive order, thanksgiving
219
2023-29-09
Thursday, 09 November 2023 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved