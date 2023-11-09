Gov. Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension Over Bidenomics

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp once again extended the suspension of the state's gas tax due to the "disastrous effects of Bidenomics."

Kemp issued the executive order and will keep it in effect through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kemp signed the state of emergency for inflation in September and renewed it last month. He also enacted the suspension over a 10-month period from March 2022 to January 2023.

"Thanks to our responsible approach to budgeting, we're able to deliver relief to families fighting through the disastrous effects of Bidenomics," Kemp said in a statement. "I'm proud this action has helped keep millions of dollars in hardworking Georgians' pockets and look forward to continuing to see that impact with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.

"I'm also grateful for the partnership of the General Assembly as it prepares to enter a special session where legislators will be called on to ratify this measure."

The gas tax in Georgia is 31.2 cents per gallon on gas and 35 cents per gallon on diesel.

"I applaud Governor Kemp's commitment to providing relief from high prices at the pump for Georgia families and businesses," said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. "The General Assembly will continue to work with Governor Kemp to maintain the conservative fiscal policies that have made Georgia the envy of the nation."