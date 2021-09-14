×
Senators Condemn Protest Outside Brett Kavanaugh's Home

Kavanaugh (Getty)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 September 2021 04:47 PM

Several high-ranking Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have denounced a protest held on Monday outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, The Hill reports.

The protest, organized by the group ShutDownDC, was in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling on Texas’ controversial ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at the six-week mark, and involved about 50 participants outside Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. A reporter from The Daily Caller recorded the protest and noted that although lights were on in the house, it appeared that no one was home at the time.

“Politics ain't beanbag. We all know that you have to have a tough mental hide to be in this business,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said during a panel hearing on Tuesday. “But it's absolutely unacceptable, from my point of view, to involve any major public figure’s family or their home.” 

The panel’s ranking member, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, added that “this protest looks like another blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary and anyone who disagrees with a radical agenda pushed by partisan advocates.”

“You can state your opinion of any one of us at the ballot box, you can write letters,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. “But to try to intimidate family or anything like that is wrong.”

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court declined to comment on the protest to the Hill, while ShutDownDC did not respond immediately to the Hill’s request.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


