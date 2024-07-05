WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brad schneider | office | vandalism | antisemitism

Jewish Rep. Schneider's Office Vandalized: 'Vile Act of Hate'

By    |   Friday, 05 July 2024 04:29 PM EDT

The office of Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., was vandalized Thursday in what the congressman condemned as "a vile act of hate," CBS News reported.

Schneider, who is Jewish, wrote in a post on X: "My Capitol office was vandalized yesterday in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway.

In a separate post on X, he wrote: "This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day. Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy."

The Anti-Defamation League Midwest and some of Schneider's fellow legislators spoke out in his defense and condemned the incident.

"While most of the country was celebrating the 4th of July, others were committing a despicable act of hate. @RepSchneider has been targeted twice in less than a week. 8 Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas. It apparently doesn’t matter to those who did this." the ADL Midwest wrote in a reply to Schneider's post.

In his reply to Schneider's post, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote: "Rep. Schneider is a good man who has stood up to the pro-Hamas mob. On the Fourth of July, his Capitol Hill office was vandalized. This is appalling and unacceptable, and the disgusting Hamas apologists who did this should be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2024-29-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 04:29 PM
