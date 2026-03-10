Judges Decline to Keep Schimel as US Attorney in Wisconsin

Federal judges in Wisconsin's Eastern District have decided not to allow interim U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel to continue in the post after his 120-day term expires next week.

Schimel was appointed to the interim position by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi after the usual Senate appointment process fell apart.

WISN in Milwaukee reported that the judges announced the decision Tuesday morning.

"The Court awaits the nomination and confirmation of a full-time United States Attorney by the President and United States Senate," the notice said.

The Eastern District is headquartered in Milwaukee and covers the eastern third of Wisconsin.

The judges said the decision was not meant as criticism of Schimel or the attorneys in the office.

"In doing so, the Court intends no criticism or commentary on the performance or qualifications of the Interim United States Attorney or any of the attorneys in the United States Attorney's Office," the notice said.

Schimel's interim term ends March 17, according to The Associated Press.

He could have remained in the job if judges in the district had voted to continue his appointment, a step that would not have required Senate approval.

Schimel said last week he had "good conversations" with the judges and hoped to stay in the role.

Last week, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said she opposed Schimel continuing as U.S. attorney, a position Schimel said caught him completely off guard.

The judges said a majority of the court declined to extend Schimel's appointment and would instead wait for President Donald Trump and the Senate to select a full-time U.S. attorney.

The judges also said the office had continued to represent the district well.

Schimel declined comment when reached by phone by The Associated Press.

A Republican, Schimel previously served as Waukesha County district attorney before winning election as Wisconsin attorney general in 2014.

He lost his bid for a second term in 2018 to Democrat Josh Kaul and was later appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker to serve as a judge in Waukesha County.

Schimel ran for the Wisconsin Supreme Court last spring but lost to liberal candidate Susan Crawford despite an endorsement from Trump and heavy outside spending in the race.

Within weeks of taking the interim federal post, Schimel oversaw the prosecution of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who was convicted in December of obstruction after being charged with helping an immigrant evade federal officers at the Milwaukee County courthouse.