GOP Lawmakers Demand Accountability From D.C. Mayor Bowser

GOP lawmakers on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Thursday demanded a briefing from Washington, D.C., Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser on the city's rising crime and suggested she be held accountable for "soaring crime and deteriorating conditions."

"For over a year, Republicans have raised concerns about D.C.'s soaring crime and deteriorating conditions," Reps. James Comer (Kentucky) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by The Washington Times. "The D.C. government, however, has ignored all requests for information. It is past time you take action to restore order to the nation's capital."

Crime has been rising in Washington, D.C., since 2020.

Homicides in the district have increased 16% this year, according to D.C. Police Union Chair Gregg Pemberton.

"This increase in crime is due to the D.C. Council's implementation of misguided 'police reform' legislation," Pemberton said. "The council's actions have had a chilling effect on professional and responsible policing.

"Other major cities that have passed similar legislation have also experienced the mass departure of police personnel and, as a result, surges in crime. While the council does its business inside a building protected by armed security, police officers in the real world are unable to do the impactful and necessary tasks needed to protect the public and apprehend violent criminals."

Comer said Bowser "must be held accountable for not taking the actions needed to restore order in our nation's capital and ensure the safety of all citizens who live in or visit D.C."

"All Americans should feel safe in their capital city, but radical left-wing policies have enabled rampant crime in the District of Columbia," he added.