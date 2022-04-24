Sen. Ron Johnson: Biden Border Facilitates 'Most Evil People on Planet'

The Biden administration's removing Title 42 border security protections will open the border floodgates and serve the "most evil people on the planet" – human traffickers – Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned.

"What the Biden administration is facilitating here is literally the business model of the most evil people on the planet," Johnson told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "These human traffickers, we literally are allowing them to pocket billions of dollars.

"How do you think the young girls pay for their human-traffic fee?"

Johnson, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, noted to host John Catsimatidis that migrant girls are using sex trade to pay Mexican human smugglers to get them into America.

"We have testimony in our hearing about people selling children for $84 to form a family unit," Johnson continued. "But that is what this administration is allowing to happen by throwing open our borders, dismantling the successful policies of the Trump administration.

"Now we have a disaster on our hands."

The ending of Title 42, which was a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy that turned away illegal migrant at the southern border due to the COVID-19 health emergency, is going to ramp up illegal migration at a time that has already set records.

"President [Joe] Biden sounds like he's going to stop returning people under Title 42, which will signal to the world that our borders are completely wide open," Johnson warned. "As many people have said: You don't have a sovereign nation if you don't have a secure border."

Johnson, who is running for reelection in a state Biden claimed in the 2020 presidential election, says even Wisconsin voters are wary of a porous southern border.

"They want a sovereign nation," he said. "They don't believe we should have open borders. They want a secure border because they realize not having one is a national security issue.

"But they've heard reports that people of over 150 nationalities have been apprehended at the border. That's a national security risk. They understand that gang members are coming in and infiltrating in growing gangs in inner cities of America. So, they understand the danger. They also understand the human depredations."