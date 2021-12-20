NY Times Editorial Board Member Praises Trump for Getting Booster

The New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay praised former President Donald Trump on Monday for revealing he got a COVID-19 booster shot.

During a tour stop in Dallas on Sunday with Bill O'Reilly, Trump announced he received the booster. Some in the crowd booed, after which Trump said they were only a small fraction of the audience.

Gay, a noted Trump critic, commended him Monday on MSNBC for making that announcement and taking boos from his own supporters.

"We've talked a lot about what it will take to get those who have been resistant to getting the vaccine, to get it whether or not those messengers could in fact be good messengers," MSNBC guest host Alicia Menendez said. "I was struck by the fact that he says, 'Oh, it is not everybody booing just a small corner over there,' as though he is beginning to understand how damning this is for his own legacy."

Gay responded, "well, of course they created this monster. At this point we need all hands on deck. So we need Trump supporters and Fox News viewers to get vaccinated. So, I'm willing to take personally any kind of help from anywhere that encourages people to get vaccinated and to do the right thing and take this virus seriously to protect themselves and others. I think it was really good to see Donald Trump publicly say that he got the booster."

"I think we really have to just give credit where credit is due today," Gay added.